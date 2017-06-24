Doheny State Beach Holds Summer Programs for Kids

The Doheny State Beach Interpretive Center has a number of summer interpretive activities for the summer.

Children 7-12 can participate in the Junior Rangers Program which is designed for children to actively learn about natural wonders that can be found in California State Parks. The program meets Mondays to Thursdays at the Campfire Center from 10-11:30 a.m.

On Saturday afternoons there are fish feedings in the Visitor’s Center. Guests can see what hides in the tidepools and aquariums as Aquarist Bill brings the Center to life with the feedings.

For more information, visit www.dohenystatebeach.org.