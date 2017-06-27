Doheny Longboard Surfing Association to Hold Beach Cleanup

The Doheny Longboard Surfing Association will hold their annual Doheny State Beach cleanup on Wednesday, July 5.

The group will meet around the snack bar area at 8 a.m. to clean up after the busy July 4 holiday. They will pick up trash along the picnic areas, the sand and near the water.

The tradition began more than 25 years ago when the members noticed how much trash was on the beach after Fourth of July.

Officials with the Interpretive Center said the beach gets pretty littered after big crowds and appreciate any support they can get.

Last year, volunteers said the beach wasn’t filled with as much trash, and contributed to the holiday falling on a weekday.

For more information about the group, visit www.dlsa.club/.