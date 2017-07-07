EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Doheny Longboard Association Holds Annual Beach Cleanup

By Kristina Pritchett

Early Wednesday morning as surfers were catching the first waves of the day, members of the Doheny Longboard Surfing Association were sweeping the beach to pick up trash from the July 4 holiday.

Mark Gale, president of the Doheny Longboard Surfing Association, said this year there was less trash than previous years.

“But, these little streamers are abnormal,” Gale said as he surveyed the sand. “This is something new.”

Along with the colored paper streamers, the members found phone batteries, bottle caps, kids’ toys, clothing and more.

Tom Hammer, a San Clemente resident and member of the Association, said he wants to ensure the beach is clean for families.

“I want the first family of the day to be able to walk across the sand and enjoy a day at the beach,” Hammer said as he picked up pieces of a glass bottle.

The Association holds the annual cleanup every July 5 to ensure the beach and water are clean.

