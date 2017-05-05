Doheny Blues Foundation Created to Celebrate Festival’s Anniversary

By Kristina Pritchett

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Doheny Blues Festival, Omega Events, Inc. launched the Doheny Blues Foundation.

The newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit will aim to inspire appreciation for the blues by cherishing its history and promoting its future, according to a statement by the event production company.

Its mission will be to promote awareness of blues music and provide education about its history, cultural significance and relevance to the present.

This year marks the Doheny Blues Festival’s 20th anniversary and brings blues, rock and soul music to Doheny State Beach over two days.

“The launch of the Doheny Blues Foundation is the logical next step in completing our goal of not only bringing the blues to Southern California, but ensuring that the music grows and thrives here for generations to come,” said Rich Sherman, president of Omega Events and founder of the Doheny Blues Festival, in a statement.

According to the statement, the foundation has a five-year plan and has two main strategies which include the Musician Community Program and the Youth Educational Program. The Musician Community Program will honor and support the blues community, both financially and by providing a sense of community and purpose. The Youth Educational Program will educate youth and foster an appreciation of the blues with a multi-faceted educational approach.

Membership, performances, financial assistance, education and scholarships, along with a Doheny Blues Foundation award, will be used to accomplish the Foundation’s main goals.

The official start of operations for the foundation is slated for September 2017, according to the statement.