Doheny Blues Festival Seeks Volunteers

The Doheny Blues Festival is seeking volunteers to work during the 20th anniversary show from May 20-21 at Doheny State Beach.

Volunteers will receive free admission to the festival, an official T-shirt and a meal voucher.

To apply to volunteer, visit www.dohenybluesfestival.com. The volunteer application must be completed six days prior to the event.

A $15 registration fee is required for Doheny Blues Festival volunteers; 100 percent of proceeds from the fee will be donated to the Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association.

