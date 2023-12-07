As veterinarians see a severe respiratory illness spreading among dogs, pet owners are advised to avoid unnecessary gatherings of dogs to reduce the chance of exposure.

Though Coastal Animal Services Authority (CASA) has not seen cases of the respiratory illness in its shelter, General Manager Jennifer Stinnet offered recommendations to pet owners to help keep their dogs safe.

Scientific American notes that at least 15 states have reported instances of the canine respiratory illness, which causes a long-lasting cough and pneumonia that does not respond to antibiotics.

In an emailed statement, Stinett said the shelter has not seen any illness, nor heard of any cases in the community or local boarding facilities.

“Illness is always a concern and something we watch out for, and we need to be aware that it may become a factor in our community at any time,” Stinett said. “We have been advised by our consulting veterinarians, that at this time not a lot is known about this illness. We should watch our own dog population at the shelter and advise pet owners to do the same, for signs of respiratory illness and report symptoms to a vet immediately.”

Stinett shared a message from the LA Veterinary Public Health, which noted that pet owners are “advised to isolate sick dogs at home for 28 days” after the onset of symptoms or when hospitalized and “quarantine exposed dogs at home for 14 days to monitor them for clinical signs.”

Pet owners are also advised to keep dogs away from “day care, boarding kennels, grooming facilities, and dog parks, if their dog is ill for any reason.”