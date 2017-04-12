By the Dana Point Times

A local woman is asking for help searching for her one-year-old shepherd mix after she escaped from PetSmart grooming appointment.

Amanda Collis said her dog, Millie, was at PetSmart off of Doheny Park Road in San Juan Capistrano in getting groomed around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 and was last seen running back toward the store and the Dollar General.

She said Millie was struck by a truck.

Millie is a one-year-old floppy-eared shepherd mix, and is skiddish, afraid of most men and very standoffish.

Millie is chipped but missing her collar.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Collis by calling 301.473.1410.