By Kristina Pritchett

After an incident where three dogs attacked another dog, and injured a man, some residents have voiced concerns regarding safety of their pets.

On July 28, police said a man in his 70s was injured when he attempted to break up a fight between his Wheaton terrier and three other dogs.

Kimberly Cholodenko, general manager at Coastal Animal Services Authority (CASA), said three dogs, all female Pitbull mixes, came into the center that same day and were quarantined while an investigation took place. As of press deadline, the investigation was still ongoing.

Cholodenko said every situation is different, but during the investigation, information, including past history, will be gathered. Officials will speak with the owners of the dogs, any victims, as well as witnesses.

“Depending on the incident, if there are injuries, there could possibly be a declaration,” Cholodenko said.

The declaration, in the city of Dana Point could occur if an animal has either engaged in an unprovoked attack on a person conducting a lawful activity or a restrained animal, or if a person believes he, she or their animal under proper restraint was in imminent danger of great bodily harm.

The city’s ordinances also describe what a “vicious” animal is, conditions of harboring a vicarious animal as well as the restraint ordinances.

Sgt. Richard Himmel with the Dana Point Police Services said the dogs were “inadvertently let loose by some landscapers, who left a gate open at the owner’s residence.”

Cholodenko said this incident is not common for their coverage area in San Clemente and Dana Point.

“There are more people and animals out in the summer months, but this is not a common occurrence,” Cholodenko said. “I think we see more of a minimal [incident] in a sense of severity of dog encounter. We do not typically see three dogs involved.”

Cholodenko said the investigation is occurring to ensure the safety of the city’s residents.

This is a developing story, updates will be posted as made available.