Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to End at Monarch Beach Resort Sunday, Sept. 30

By Daniel Ritz

Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, will act as the finish line for the Orange County 2018 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride – a global event taking place worldwide on September 30, 2018.

The Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride was founded in 2012 with the original goal of countering negative perceptions of motorcyclists and has since changed focus to tackle health issues including prostate cancer and depression. Last year alone, the OC chapter raised $45,000 during the event, and all chapters combined worldwide raised four million dollars.

Aaron Klink, sales manager of Triumph Newport Beach, said he expects this year’s race to be even better attended than last year’s. He said that last year the OC chapter had about 400 riders, and this year he is hoping for close to 1,000.

The OC chapter of this global event will attract thousands of dapper motorcyclists who will ride from Triumph Newport Beach and conclude at Monarch Beach Resort, with the purpose of raising donations and awareness for men’s health. With more than 600 rides world-wide, the OC chapter is expected to be in one of the top three fundraising regions and will certainly be an unforgettable event.

“Monarch Beach Resort has partnered on several programs with Nobleman Magazine and Editor-in-Chief Doug McLaughlin. Doug is serving as the Grand Marshal for Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and introduced us to the event’s producers,” Denise Chapman of Monarch Beach Resort said.

The Grand Lawn of Monarch Beach Resort will be the celebration backdrop after the ride is complete. Riders, family and friends, and donators will be treated to a special menu crafted by Executive Chef Collin Thornton while enjoying the tunes of musician Kid Ramos performing on the main stage.