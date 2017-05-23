The Dish: Salmon Teriyaki Donburi

Salmon Teriyaki Donburi

Good Choice Sushi by the Sea

34700 Pacific Coast Highway, Capistrano Beach

949.542.8499

www.eatsushibythesea.com

It would be easy for Good Choice Sushi to rely on its location and ocean views to draw in tourists and locals alike, but what the Japanese eatery brings to Capo Beach is much more than the average California roll. The modest sushi restaurant, tucked along Pacific Coast Highway, boasts a wide array of dining options, from fare like sashimi, nigari and sushi rolls, to tempura, donburi rice bowls and sushi burritos.

Lunch combos include miso soup—chock full of green onion and seaweed—and a fresh side salad. The salmon teriyaki donburi lunch combo certainly lived up to the restaurant’s name, with a generous portion of grilled salmon atop an oversized bowl of steamed white rice and cabbage. Any salmon lover knows it’s rare to find that perfectly cooked piece of fish, but that’s exactly what you’ll find at Good Choice. Perhaps the best surprise was the homemade teriyaki glaze, a light addition to the salmon filet that added just the right bite of sweetness.