The Dish: Golden Salmon Roll

Poki & Sushi

32341 Camino Capistrano, Suite A, Dana

949.388.5848

www.yelp.com/biz/poki-and-sushi-san-juan-capistrano

Poki & Sushi, a fairly new Japanese eatery in San Juan Capistrano, has a modest name and appearance—but don’t let that fool you. The restaurant’s array of offerings is far from ordinary, and the Golden Salmon Roll (#23 of 31 special rolls on the menu) is a fine example of that. How often do you find California rolls topped with spicy tuna and deep fried salmon?

The tuna had just the right kick, and the salmon was well-cooked and expertly fried—light and crispy, topped with a sweet sauce that complemented the heat of the tuna.

In addition to their dozens of special sushi rolls—which range from traditional items to creations that include stuffed tomatoes and a Pizza Roll with mozzarella cheese—Poki & Sushi offers sashimi, sushi burritos, ramen, udon, an impressive list of appetizers and a build-your-own poki bar. No doubt this sushi joint will become a fast favorite among locals and visitors alike.