Dirt Therapy: Connecting in Nature

By Marianne Taylor

Turn off the electronics and find rejuvenation in the great outdoors

Why do we feel better when we’re in nature? Our physical and mental connection to nature is greater and more powerful than you think.

We are a product of nature; through thousands of years of adaptation and endless interactions with the natural environment, we are intrinsically linked to a relationship with nature. A body of research is mounting regarding the positive effects of contact with nature on our physical, emotional and mental well-being.

One such practice of connecting with nature—known as “forest bathing”—was first introduced in 1982 and encourages people to visit and spend time in forests. When we breathe in fresh air, we breathe in phytoncides (wood essential oils) that have antibacterial and antifungal qualities. Current studies and research suggest spending time outdoors and in forests makes us healthier by supporting increased cerebral blood flow, strengthening immune defense and decreasing stress, anxiety and depression.

Spending time in nature also helps us focus. We are busier than ever with technological advancement and the demands of jobs, family and school. Keeping up with life is sometimes hard to do, but a regular walk in the park or garden will calm the spirit and reduce anxiety and stress.

Studies have also shown that children who spend time in natural outdoor environments have a reduction of fatigue and behavioral outbursts and have better focus. School recess couldn’t be more important—studies show juvenile diabetes rates drop when children spend less time on computers and watching TV and take to the great outdoors. It’s hard not to burn calories when you’re running around in nature—maybe that’s why our moms kicked us outside when we were acting up inside the house. Running around outside burns calories, reduces stress and lowers cortisol.

Want to feel better? It’s time to connect in nature. Turn off the electronics, get your shoes on and come for a 30-minute power walk at Reata Park and Event Center in San Juan Capistrano. We meet up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. (weather permitting). Bring a bagged light lunch and take a seat on a park bench and breathe in the phytoncides of the old oak and sycamore trees. Watch your stress melt away and the smile on your face grow.

Check out our list of classes and programs offered weekly at Reata Park and Event Center at www.goinnative.net.

Marianne Taylor, of San Juan Capistrano, is the founder and executive director of Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens, a 501(c)(3) teaching gardening and life skills as a way of empowering, engaging and connecting people. Goin Native focuses on educating local families, special needs adults, seniors, at-risk youth and members of the military.