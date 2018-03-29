Dick Johnson Named Ocean Institute Volunteer of the Year

By Daniel RItz

Earlier this month, the Ocean Institute named Laguna Niguel resident Dick Johnson their Volunteer of the Year. Johnson has been volunteering at the Ocean Institute for eight years, spending his time primarily in the husbandry department, where he enjoys feeding the animals housed at the Ocean Institute.

Johnson said that after retiring, he was inspired by his wife to give back to his community.

“I just walked in, and asked if they had volunteers,” Johnson said after receiving his award.

Johnson said he enjoys being around young minds at the Ocean Institute, claiming the Ocean Institute is a one-of-a-kind location where everyone is willing to teach.