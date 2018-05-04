EYE ON DP, News Headlines

DHHS Student Connor Onesto Saves Life at Work at Mahe Restaraunt

By Daniel Ritz

On April 28 at Mahe Restaurant, 17-year-old Dana Hills High School Senior Connor Onesto leapt into action, saving the life of a man suffering from a heart attack in the bar area of the restaurant.

Onesto, who has worked at Mahe approximately eight months, was working as a bus-boy when he noticed a crowd surrounding the middle-aged man on the floor. Another patron of the restaurant had started CPR compressions.

When Onesto approached, he took over compressions, performing four rounds of CPR before a second patron noticed a pulse and signs of breathing.

Soon thereafter, Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) and Orange County Fire Department arrived, taking the man to a hospital where the man’s wife confirmed with Onesto’ s boss at Mahe, Obie Scott, that the gentleman will make a full recovery.

Onesto, who will attend the University of Nevada-Reno in the fall of 2018 to pursue a degree in scientific nursing, called this event a moment of affirmation.

