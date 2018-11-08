Demonstrators Gather at San Clemente Overpass in Light of Nationwide Protests

If you were headed northbound on the I-5 through San Clemente and Capistrano Beach today at approximately 5 p.m, you may have noticed the demonstrators gathering on the Camino de Estrella overpass. A large sign read “RESIST” with other signs calling for acting Attorney General Matthew Whittaker to recuse himself from the Mueller investigation.

“This investigation needs to go through due process. They demanded it for Hillary, they demanded it for Benghazi and they saw it through. Russians hacked our election. And we need to know what happened in order to prevent it in the future,” demonstrator Shelly Welcome tells the Dana Point Times.

The group of about a dozen sign holders assembled to call for the protection of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Protests were held nationwide in support of Mueller and the Russia investigation, which demonstrators fear may be in jeopardy due to the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The group gathering at the Camino de Estrella overpass provided the following bullet points for their reasoning behind the demonstration: “We are here today because we must protect the Mueller Investigation”

“Acting Attorney Genral Whitaker must immediately recuse himself from the Mueller Investigation. He has openly criticized the Mueller investigation, echoed Trump’s ‘witch hunt’ label and mused about cutting Mueller’s budget”

“Congress must immediately pass legislation to protect Special Counsel Mueller. It’s already passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan vote. It needs to happen now.”

“We also demand that Congress immediately investigate any and all efforts to obstruct justice and abuse power. Congress must uphold its constitutional obligation to do its job and hold power accountable.”

“It’s about finding out the truth. We should all care about the truth, whether you’re Republican or Democrat. You should care about truth. You should care about justice,” Welcome said.