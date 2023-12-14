“Never Forget Pale Ale” will return to Delahunt Brewing for a short time in the New Year as the local brewing company brings back the collaboration brew with the Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund.

Proceeds from a fundraising event Delahunt is hosting on Jan. 6 will support the fund, which aids firefighters and their families during times of need.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Brian Abney said he was excited for the collaboration event to return this year.

“It’s another great opportunity to work with Delahunt,” Abney said. “They’ve been great to our Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund.”

Retired Firefighter and Local 3631 Wellness Agent Jeff Hughes explained that the collaboration brew event was first launched last year as an effort to memorialize firefighters who died because of occupational disease or an acute injury, and to raise money for the Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund.

The 2023 “Never Forget Pale Ale” paid tribute to late Firefighter Engineer Mike Tooley, who died of job-related cancer in early December 2022, with his name incorporated into the design of the beer can’s label.

The 2024 brew will pay tribute to Kirk “Toby” Tobiassen, a longtime San Clemente firefighter who died from occupational cancer in 2022.

Tobiassen first served with the San Clemente Fire Department before the City of San Clemente transitioned services to the Orange County Fire Authority. Following the move, Tobiassen continued to serve the San Clemente community at Fire Station 60 as a firefighter paramedic before retiring in 2019.

Abney added that while “unfortunately, we can’t put everybody’s name on (the can,)” the reason Tobiassen was chosen was because of his longtime impact on the San Clemente community.

“We thought it was only fitting to honor a San Clemente firefighter from Fire Station 60,” Abney said.

Hughes noted that the opportunity to memorialize a fallen firefighter on the collaboration brew can is important to remind the public “how dangerous the job is.”

“It’s a very worthwhile charity to be able to support, and memorialize our brothers and sisters at the same time,” Hughes continued.“The fact that we have a company that supports union firefighters here in Orange County and to memorialize our people because of the sacrifice that was made, means the world.”

The Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund was established to help support the families of firefighters who died or had fallen on hard times, Orange County Professional Firefighters Association (OCFPA) Local 3631 Director Jonathan White explained.

“Since then, we’ve been able to increase that fund and provide funding for families who have either lost a firefighter or are in hard times,” White said.

Hughes added that the Fallen Firefighters Foundation is able to “immediately cut a check and help the family with funeral expenses.”







Members of the Orange County Professional Firefighters Association Local 3631 gather at Delahunt Brewing Co. on Monday, Dec. 11, to select the hops to be used in the collaboration brew—getting the chance to decide on the flavors of this year’s pale ale. Photos: Breeana Greenberg

“The fact that you have these funds is very important, looking out for the firefighters,” Hughes said. “They’re able to get a check and help the families take care of the stuff … so this event is supporting the fund that supports the firefighters. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

For the collaboration brew to memorialize a fallen firefighter is a great honor, White said.

“Any year that we honor one of our members, obviously this is the second year we’ve been doing this … it always hits home that we can take the day to remember him, remember his family,” White said.

“It’s what the fire service is all about,” White continued. “It’s all about family. It’s all about brotherhood and sisterhood. So being able to do that for him is always a great honor.”

Hughes added that the fundraising event is great for people who just want to come taste a new beer and great if you want to support local first responders.

In anticipation of the upcoming fundraising event, members of the OCFPA Local 3631 gathered at Delahunt Brewing Co. on Monday, Dec. 11, to select the hops to be used in the collaboration brew—getting the chance to decide on the flavors for the upcoming pale ale.

Delahunt Head Brewer and part owner Chris Linn poured six different hops into glasses so that the firefighters could smell the different notes, selecting a few to use in the beer. Linn explained that the base of next year’s pale ale will be the same as the previous brew, but the new pale ale will have new dry hops to lend a different aromatic and expressive flavor.

“It’s going to be phenomenal beer,” Linn said. “It’s also for a great foundation, great charity. Also, a lot of the ingredients we’re getting have been donated.”

Linn added that as a pale ale, the flavor won’t be as aggressive or heavy as an IPA, making it more of an “everyday drinking beer.”

Delahunt Brewing Co. CEO Miles McLennan said he felt it was important to have the firefighters deeply involved in the process of brewing the “Never Forget Pale Ale.”

“These guys are obviously tremendous firefighters supporting a great cause, but they’re also beer lovers, and they enjoy the process,” McLennan said. “It’s nice to see them engaged. This is what we were hoping to have to add their thoughts and their spirit into the beer that they are brewing.”

From smelling hops in the pellet form and tasting beers brewed with the different hops, several members of the firefighter union had the opportunity to get a glimpse into what the finished product might taste like.

White added that the first collaboration brew with Delahunt resulted in a sold-out, great tasting beer.

Since the first Fallen Firefighter Fundraising event in January 2023 drew such a crowd to Delahunt’s Dana Point location, this year, the brewing company will host the fundraiser at its San Clemente location.

“It was a very popular event last year,” Hughes said. “Very great engagement with the public, tons of firefighters there; everybody was having a great time and raised a lot of money. That’s what it’s all about.”

Abney added that the event will be an opportunity for the community to gather, enjoy each other’s company and support area firefighters.

Delahunt Brewing Co. will host the fundraiser event benefiting the Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund at their San Clemente location on Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The fundraising event will feature food, music, and of course, the specially brewed “Never Forget Pale Ale.”

“We are so proud to host the Fallen Firefighters for the second year here,” McLennan said. “It was a tremendously successful event last year. It’s a great cause, it’s local; these guys represent the finest of Orange County here.”

McLennan added that locals should come out to support the event, “because we are all in this community together, and this is a fun way to show support for something as important as our firefighters.”

Those looking to donate to the silent auction or raffle can contact Delahunt Account Manager Don Magnuson at don@delahuntbrewing.com.