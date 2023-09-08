Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

Another great week where variety of cetaceans seen today reminds us why Dana Point is the Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World!

Thanks to Dana Wharf Captain Tommy White who first spotted this week’s Humpback Whale several miles south of San Onofre while returning from a fishing trip on the Dana Pride! Pods of 20-30 Risso’s and some offshore Bottlenose Dolphin including a pod early one morning racing across the water’s surface before diving to feed while some would turn and come right at the Ocean Adventures. Other pods of active bottlenose dolphin were also in our area.

Risso’s Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Minke Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Risso’s Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Humpback Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Many Minke Whale encounters show just how curious these animals are as they often surface close or travel alongside our vessels. Late in the day we found a Humpback Whale south of San Onofre. This Humpback Whale was clearly feeding as its dive pattern showed it was circling. Scattered pods of Common Dolphin, including “megapods” were seen all week.

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

Sept. 7 – Minke Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Sept. 6 – 2 Minke Whales, 1 Fin Whale, 1 Bryde’s Whale, Common Dolphin

Sept. 5 – 1 Humpback Whale, Common Dolphin

Sept. 4 – 1 Humpback Whale, 1 Bryde’s Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Sept. 3 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Sept. 2 – Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

Sept. 1 – Common Dolphin

Aug. 31 – 1 Fin Whales, Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Aug. 30 – Common Dolphin

Aug. 29 – 2 Minke Whales, Common Dolphin