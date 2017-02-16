Dana Wharf, R.H. Dana Team up for School-Wide Whale Watching Trip

Photo Gallery of IMG_2862 Bonny Pitkin, a fifth-grade teacher at R.H. Dana Elementary, watches dolphins during a whale watching trip with Dana Wharf on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2799 This is the second year R.H. Dana was able to go whale watching with Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2792 This is the second year R.H. Dana was able to go whale watching with Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2772 IMG_2766 This is the second year R.H. Dana was able to go whale watching with Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2706 This is the second year R.H. Dana was able to go whale watching with Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2683 Bonny Pitkin, a fifth-grade teacher at R.H. Dana Elementary, points out where a gray whale was spotted during a whale watching trip with Dana Wharf on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2672 Bonny Pitkin, a fifth-grade teacher at R.H. Dana Elementary, talks to one of her students during a whale watching trip with Dana Wharf on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett



For the second year in a row, Dana Wharf gave R.H. Dana Elementary School students a morning to remember after inviting the school to go on a whale watching trip.

Donna Kalez, owner of Dana Wharf, said her father, Don Hansen, invited members of R.H. Dana to attend a trip after the school’s 50th anniversary.

“It’s such a great experience for the students,” said Christina Portillo, principal at R.H. Dana.

In the classrooms, teachers have taught students about whales, their anatomy, marine life and more, and on Wednesday, the students were able to see some of those lessons up close.

Bonny Pitkin, a fifth-grade teacher, stood on the Dana Pride with her students and watched as dolphins jumped out of the water.

The students will be walking in the Festival of Whales parade and will use Wednesday’s trip in their upcoming writing assignments or projects.