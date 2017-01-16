Dana Wharf to Hold Art Lessons in the Wild

The Wyland Foundation and Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching have teamed up for the 2017 Wyland Whale and Dolphin Adventure “Art Lessons in the Wild” program, which will officially begin Jan. 21 and continue on Sundays until April 29.

Children ages 3-12 are invited to participate in an art lesson with Wyland, an environmental artist, and go on a two-hour whale watching trip.

Each child that participates will be entered into a contest to win prizes, and will receive a gift from Wyland just for entering. Wyland will judge the contest in three age categories, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12, with multiple winners and a grand prize winner. The grand prize is a limited edition Wyland giclée on canvas titled, “Sea Life Below,” valued at $1,500.

Art lessons begin at 9 a.m. and are followed by a two-hour whale watching trip. Lessons will take place inside the Dana Pride.

For more information, or to book a spot, call 888.224.0603. A $5 art lesson fee will benefit the Wyland Foundation.