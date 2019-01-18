By Zach Cavanagh

The weather and seasonal holds have slowed down the fishing somewhat, but the sculpin and bass are still biting at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the week was pretty similar to the last with the fleet hanging around in the sculpin zones. Boats set up in these zones in the morning before going off the beach. There have been traces of yellowtail and bluefin in the kelp paddies, but the timing is tough.

The half-day trips have met their expectations with catches of sculpin and sand bass. Woolley said that dropper-looped sardines were solid bait this week and that the live bait got action on the surface.

The weather not only makes for tough conditions to stand outside and fish, but it also affects the water, lowering the temperatures to 59-61 degrees in the rain.

No changes in the Halibut Derby this week, but the competition still runs through the end of March. For more information, check out danawharf.com/halibut-derby.

Here are the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Jan. 14 – 3 boats, 65 anglers: 2 calico bass, 5 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 7 sanddab, 1 triggerfish, 54 bass released.

Jan. 12 – 3 boats, 58 anglers: 13 sand bass, 18 sculpin, 20 mackerel, 71 bass released, 7 whitefish released, 27 rockfish released, 30 vermilion rockfish released.

Jan. 11 – 1 boat, 12 anglers: 2 sculpin, 2 blue perch, 3 sheephead released, 8 whitefish released, 75 bass released.

Jan. 10 – 2 boats, 55 anglers: 2 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 61 sculpin, 21 blue perch, 24 bass released.

Jan. 9 – 2 boats, 47 anglers: 109 sculpin, 3 sand bass, 21 sculpin released.