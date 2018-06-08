Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

Summer is on our doorstep, and the fishing is picking up just in time at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said there have been good improvements and good calico bass fishing on the half-day trips. Woolley said the water temperature hit the magic mark that paired with a good current made for good fishing around the kelp.

There are also good signs for fishing ahead as Woolley said yellowtail are being seen under the kelps three to five miles out. They haven’t got too many bites locally with the fish moving around, but that will change.

The Fury did get some good yellowtail on its trip out to San Clemente Island. Over 50 were caught in a range of 12 to 25 pounds.

Here is the latest fish count from Dana Wharf:

June 6 – 4 boats, 88 anglers: 126 calico bass, 7 yellowtail, 5 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 1 sheephead, 2 barracuda, 10 bonito, 316 bass released

June 5 – 6 boats, 121 anglers: 77 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 1 rockfish, 8 yellowtail, 48 mackerel, 394 bass released, 52 mackerel released, 12 barracuda

June 4 – 4 boats, 110 anglers: 13 yellowtail, 62 calico bass, 7 sand bass, 8 sheephead, 46 whitefish, 1 rockfish, 1 barracuda, 2 bonito, 58 mackerel, 56 blue perch, 183 bass released, 15 barracuda released, 50 mackerel released

June 3 – 9 boats, 278 anglers: 135 calico bass, 20 sand bass, 6 sculpin, 3 sheephead, 14 whitefish, 20 rockfish, 2 yellowtail, 2 spanish mackerel, 5 blue perch, 565 bass released

June 2 – 7 boats, 232 anglers: 53 yellowtail, 113 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 29 whitefish, 93 rockfish, 9 barracuda, 15 mackerel, 1 sargo, 9 ling cod, 635 bass released, 15 barracuda released

June 1 – 2 boats, 65 anglers: 46 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 1 sheephead, 1 halibut, 1 yellowtail, 130 bass released