Dana Point Times

As summer continues to heat up, the fish caught out of the waters near the Dana Point Harbor are yielding quite a variety for local anglers.

Bass, rockfish, bonito and the occasional yellowtail seem to be in good supply.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

6/28—7 boats; 176 anglers: 71 bonito, 60 calico bass, 30 mackerel, 27 barracuda, 9 sheephead, 5 yellowtail, 4 sand bass, 1 white fish.

6/27—6 boats; 141 anglers: 48 calico bass, 15 bonito, 13 vermillion rockfish, 6 sculpin, 3 sand bass, 3 white fish, 1 rockfish, 1 tree fish.

6/26—7 boats; 189 anglers: 68 calico bass, 24 bonito, 9 barracuda, 3 sand bass, 3 sheephead, 1 white fish, 1 rockfish, 1 yellowtail, 1 white sea bass.

6/25—7 boats; 198 anglers: 132 white fish, 74 calico bass, 28 rockfish, 19 sheephead, 16 bonito, 12 sand bass, 11 spanish mackerel, 7 blue perch, 6 sculpin, 6 yellowtail, 2 barracuda, 2 tree fish.

6/24—6 boats; 192 anglers: 108 mackerel, 85 bonito, 65 calico bass, 43 barracuda, 3 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 3 sheephead, 2 yellowtail, 2 blue perch.

6/23—8 boats; 248 anglers: 89 calico bass, 27 sand bass, 16 vermillion rockfish, 12 barracuda, 11 rockfish, 4 white fish, 3 sheephead.

6/22—5 boats; 138 anglers: 96 rockfish, 52 vermillion rockfish, 28 yellowtail, 28 sculpin, 16 white fish, 11 calico bass, 11 bonito, 9 boccacio, 6 barracuda, 5 sand bass, 3 tree fish, 1 sheephead.