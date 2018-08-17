By Zach Cavanagh

It’s hard to believe there are any bass left in the ocean, but the warm water continues to provide as the bass-catching is still strong at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Wooley said the 77-to-78-degree ocean surface temperatures actually kept the fish a little lower, but sinkers caught strong numbers of bass at mid-level. The sinkers also brought some sheephead and halibut, which are not typically seen at this point in the summer, Wooley said.

The longer trips had some huge blue fin tuna catches along with a few yellowtail from the kelp.

The south swell that hit the shores recently has also opened up some previously off color water off shore. Three to 10 miles out is where the fish have been found but still not in great numbers. Woolley said he hopes the swell opens that up.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 15 – 8 boats, 302 anglers: 2 dorado, 2 yellowtail, 119 calico bass, 22 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 10 sheephead, 10 white fish, 1 barracuda, 21 bonito, 12 blue perch, 628 bass released

Aug. 14 – 7 boats, 208 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 180 calico bass, 29 sand bass, 5 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 708 bass released

Aug. 13 – 6 boats, 203 anglers: 172 calico bass, 23 sand bass, 61 sheephead, 21 whitefish, 5 rockfish, 1 opaleye perch, 20 blue perch, 639 bass released

Aug. 12 – 11 boats, 253 anglers: 1 blue fin tuna (220lbs), 3 yellowtail, 123 calico, 14 sand bass, 6 sculpin, 19 sheephead, 9 whitefish, 53 rockfish, 12 vermilion rockfish, 7 bocaccio, 1 barracuda, 4 blue perch, 1 triggerfish, 505 bass released

Aug. 11 – 12 boats, 292 anglers: 4 yellowtail, 301 calico bass, 45 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 31 sheephead, 34 whitefish, 5 rockfish, 1 barracuda, 1 bonito, 2 halibut, 40 blue perch, 1248 bass released

Aug. 10 – 10 blue fin tuna, 2 yellowtail, 223 calico bass, 38 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 9 sheephead, 13 whitefish, 8 blue perch, 558 bass released