Dana Wharf Fish Count: Success Goes Deeper as Winds Come

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

Windy conditions last week made things a little tricky for fishing trips out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the wind made fishing for rockfish more difficult as it took away drifting opportunities in the mornings. The wind also affected the half-day fishing zones as the fleet had to avoid red tide and dirty water.

Boats were still able to get some decent fishing anchored in deeper waters and high tide provided nice calico bass fishing. Colt sniper jigs and dropper-looped baits worked for rockfishing. Fly-lined sardines, stripped baits and rubber swimbaits helped the calico bass and sand bass catches.

Fury had a strong Saturday at San Clemente Island. Fury and its 21 anglers hit rockfish limits. The fishers also pulled in some cod as they travelled along the island and grabbed some calico bass and sheephead.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf:

5/23 – 2 boats, 47 anglers: 9 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 1 halibut, 59 bass released, 15 white sea bass released, 10 barracuda released

5/22 – 2 boats, 40 anglers: 15 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 5 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 4 white fish, 25 rockfish, 20 vermillion rockfish, 4 bocaccio, 75 calico bass released, 6 sand bass released

5/21 – 4 boats, 94 anglers: 18 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 10 sheephead, 15 whitefish, 38 rockfish, 32 vermillion rockfish, 2 bonito, 1 barracuda, 1 yellowtail, 69 sand dab, 42 bass released, 2 white sea bass released, 2 barracuda released

5/20 – 4 boats, 150 anglers: 24 calico bass, 8 sand bass, 7 sculpin, 5 sheephead, 105 whitefish, 186 rockfish, 1 halibut, 2 ling cod, 2 blue perch, 150 bass released

5/19 – 7 boats, 180 anglers: 25 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 15 sculpin, 8 sheephead, 20 whitefish, 262 rockfish, 6 bocaccio, 1 bonito, 1 yellowtail, 4 blacksmith perch, 45 sand dab, 1 triggerfish, 3 ling cod, 11 blue perch, 197 bass released

5/18 – 5 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 18 sculpin, 1 sheephead, 28 whitefish, 75 rockfish, 53 vermillion rockfish, 15 boccacio, 65 sand dab, 97 bass released