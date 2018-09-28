By Zach Cavanagh

Bonito have swarmed in locally, and offshore, signs of dorado and a taste of yellowfin highlight the latest from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said schools of bonito filled in the half-day and three-quarter zones between Salt Creek and Laguna Beach. Anglers were getting great flyline action on healthy live bait to pull in some four- to eight-pound bonito.

A couple of cooler days and wind brought the water down to 68 degrees, but the calico bass fishing is still there to be had on the same trips catching bonito.

Offshore, boats continued to pull in dorado off the kelp beds. The longer trips were also pulling in skipjack in the same area, as well as a quick hit of yellowfin.

The Fury battled a windy two-day trip to bring home a haul of yellowtail and a couple of bluefin that each weighed in at around 50 lbs.

Here is the latest fish count from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Sept. 26 – 6 boats, 111 anglers: 40 skipjack tuna, 16 yellowtail, 2 calico bass, 15 sheephead, 126 whitefish, 141 rockfish, 150 vermilion rockfish, 25 bocaccio, 40 bonito, 2 halibut, 83 bass released

Sept. 25 – 3 boats, 76 anglers: 43 bonito, 7 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 1 sheephead, 1 whitefish, 82 bass released

Sept. 24 – 4 boats, 115 anglers: 1 yellowtail, 442 bonito, 17 calico bass, 16 sand bass, 3 sheephead, 5 whitefish, 3 blue perch

Sept. 23 – 8 boats, 217 anglers: 2 Bluefin Tuna, 36 yellowtail, 163 bonito, 84 calico bass, 7 sand bass, 28 sheephead, 117 whitefish, 20 rockfish, 1 blue perch, 20 mackerel, 179 bass released

Sept. 22 – 7 boats, 197 anglers: 251 bonito, 39 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 3 whitefish, 222 bass released

Sept. 21 – 8 boats, 155 anglers: 96 calico bass, 18 sand bass, 19 sheephead, 18 whitefish, 9 rockfish, 1 barracuda, 5 bonito, 15 yellowtail, 21 dorado, 31 skipjack, 2 blue perch, 1 opal eye perch, 362 bass released