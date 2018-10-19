By Zach Cavanagh

Fall is starting to set in in the ocean water, but the bonito fishing is still strong at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the water temperatures are down to 66-67 degrees, but the fishing has remained consistent.

There has been a good amount of bonito streaming in with most coming in between 3-10 lbs. Woolley said the bonito have been great for the half and three-quarter day trips. The bonito also took a liking to the live sardine bait being used.

The live bait was also big in bringing the bass for anglers. Woolley said bass fishing on the beach areas has been tough, but the sardine added a good number of bass to the counts. Boats have been loading up with rockfish as well from the hard bottom areas.

The fall fishing of bonito and bass carried over to the longer trips out to Catalina and San Clemente Islands. The Fury also got a taste of bluefin and yellowfin tunas. The trips also grabbed some rockfish, sheephead and whitefish.

Here is the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Oct. 18 – 5 boats, 89 anglers: 100 yellowfin tuna, 1 dorado, 58 yellowtail, 18 skipjack tuna, 15 bonito, 4 sheephead, 39 calico bass, 55 bass released.

Oct. 17 – 3 boats, 76 anglers: 136 bonito, 19 boccacio, 88 vermillion rockfish, 25 rockfish, 11 whitefish, 8 sheephead, 3 calico bass, 60 bass released

Oct. 16 – 2 boats, 50 anglers: 136 bonito, 12 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 4 sheephead, 75 bass released

Oct. 15 – 3 boats, 188 anglers: 325 bonito, 2 calico bass, 9 sheephead, 14 rockfish, 38 vermilion rockfish, 5 boccacio, 15 bass released

Oct. 14 – 6 boats, 188 anglers: 26 bluefin tuna, 458 bonito, 4 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 10 sheephead, 66 whitefish, 94 rockfish, 61 vermilion rockfish, 40 bass released

Oct. 13 – 5 boats, 116 anglers: 355 bonito, 2 calico bass, 1 sheephead, 56 bass released