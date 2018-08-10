Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

The heat of July continued into August to keep the water warm and the bass fishing hot last week out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said they received “some real good downhill current” that refreshed this part of the coastal waters, but the water temp stayed in the 74-77 degree range.

Some of the kelp areas did not respond to the warm water, but even still, the bass fishing has been “lights out good,” according to Woolley. The water temperatures plus a strong collection of sardine and anchovy bait have played into awesome bass fishing.

Yellowtail have popped up in small numbers along the coast, and the ones that are being caught are big, 30 pounds or more.

The offshore trips aren’t getting too much in the last couple weeks. Some yellowtail and dorado, but Woolley doesn’t think it’s enough for a full day trip yet.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 8 – 4 boats, 147 anglers: 105 calico bass, 33 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 11 sheephead, 5 whitefish, 1 rockfish, 20 bonito, 1 halibut, 257 bass released

Aug. 7 – 7 boats, 266 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 151 calico bass, 27 sand bass, 9 sculpin, 17 sheephead, 13 whitefish, 4 rockfish, 6 bonito, 50 blue perch, 742 bass released

Aug. 6 – 10 boats, 262 anglers: 242 calico bass, 48 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 22 sheephead, 10 whitefish, 3 rockfish, 1 bonito, 14 blue perch, 807 bass released

Aug. 5 – 11 boats, 313 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 202 calico bass, 35 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 32 sheephead, 82 whitefish, 78 rockfish, 15 boccacio, 17 barracuda, 15 bonito, 99 sanddab, 1 mackrel, 33 blue perch, 1026 bass released

Aug. 4 – 14 boats, 409 anglers: 280 calico bass, 26 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 27 sheephead, 17 whitefish, 9 rockfish, 4 barracuda, 13 bonito, 3 halibut, 1 China croaker, 21 blue perch, 8 Spanish jack, 1135 bass released

Aug. 3 – 12 boats, 308 anglers: 1 dorado, 2 yellowtail, 281 calico bass, 40 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 34 sheephead, 6 whitefish, 1 barracuda, 2 halibut, 20 blue perch, 913 bass released,

Aug. 2 – 10 boats, 239 anglers: 3 yellowtail, 176 calico bass, 17 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 20 sheephead, 1 whitefish, 5 bonito 8 blue perch, 556 bass released