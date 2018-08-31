Dana Wharf Fish Count: Dorado Ride In on Warm Bubble for Big Hauls

By Zach Cavanagh

Dorado came in droves, and warm water continued to bring strong bass fishing this week at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said it was a great week with opportunities just off the beach and on the coast. The remaining kelp beds not hit by the sustained warm water provided good groupings of calico bass.

The missing kelp wasn’t all bad as it opened up some isolated rocks and hard bottom areas. Anglers dropped in sinker lures in these areas to pick up sand bass, sheephead and halibut.

Offshore is where the dorado came into play. Woolley said a good warm bubble of water helped with the dorado. San Mateo had a midweek haul of 25 dorado, the Boardroom pulled in 18 dorado and dorado showed up in the counts nearly every day.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 29 – 5 boats, 115 anglers: 5 dorado, 4 yellowtail, 82 calico bass, 14 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 9 sheephead, 68 whitefish, 2 blue perch, 318 bass released

Aug. 28 – 6 boats, 100 anglers: 57 yellowfin tuna, 6 dorado, 1 yellowtail, 105 skipjack, 83 calico bass, 17 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 2 rockfish, 23 sheephead, 68 whitefish, 2 blue perch, 318 bass released

Aug. 27 – 5 boats, 98 anglers: 6 dorado, 35 calico bass, 19 sand bass, 16 sheephead, 2 white fish, 295 bass released

Aug. 26 – 9 boats, 304 anglers: 2 dorado, 70 yellowtail, 159 calico bass, 39 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 10 sheephead, 27 whitefish, 1 rockfish, 5 barracuda, 44 bonito, 8 perch, 864 bass released

Aug. 25 – 12 boats, 278 anglers: 1 yellowtail, 120 calico bass, 18 sand bass, 16 sheephead, 14 whitefish, 6 rockfish, 3 barracuda, 13 bonito, 759 bass released

Aug. 24 – 9 boats, 215 anglers: 12 dorado, 2 yellowfin tuna, 1 skipjack tuna, 12 yellowtail, 208 calico bass, 13 sand bass, 11 sheephead, 12 whitefish, 2 barracuda, 22 bonito, 7 blue perch, 1 opaleye, 1 triggerfish, 703 bass released