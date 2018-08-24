Dana Wharf Fish Count: Dorado Move In To Local Waters

By Zach Cavanagh

Dorado have arrived in local waters, and the bass fishing stayed strong at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the water temperatures continued to sit between 74 and 78 degrees, which means the bass fishing was still a strong catch. The water temperature is also affecting the kelp, as Woolley said the kelp is “pretty much toast” and a weak hold.

In the coastal trips, anglers are pulling in a fair amount of yellowtail as well as the occasional halibut in between all the bass.

The big item of note is the increase in the dorado for offshore trips. The offshore kelp is holding strong and that’s where the dorado is being strong. Woolley said the Dana Pride limited its offshore load to 40 during the previous week, and the three-quarter day trips might get off the beach in the morning to try and pull in some of the dorado.

Wooley said the overnight trips have had success on a group-to-group basis with some going to San Clemente Island with a chance of yellows and bass and others taking their chances offshore.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 22 – 11 boats, 256 anglers: 30 dorado, 1 blue fin tuna, 28 yellowtail, 193 calico bass, 43 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 7 lingcod, 24 sheephead, 4 white fish, 37 rockfish, 16 bonito, 1 halibut, 663 bass released

Aug. 21 – 7 boats, 153 anglers: 27 dorado, 1 yellowtail, 113 calico bass, 19 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 6 rockfish, 447 bass released

Aug. 20 – 8 boats, 217 anglers: 3 dorado, 1 yellowtail, 171 calico bass, 27 sand bass, 4 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 3 barracuda, 1 blue perch, 963 bass released

Aug. 19 – 14 dorado, 7 yellowtail, 157 calico bass, 61 sand bass, 13 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 8 whitefish, 24 rockfish, 18 vermilion rockfish, 8 bocaccio, 6 bonito, 2 halibut, 12 sanddab, 879 bass released

Aug. 18 – 13 boats, 314 anglers: 12 dorado, 8 yellowtail, 279 calico bass, 48 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 21 sheephead, 2 whitefish, 2 barracuda, 3 bonito, 1 halibut, 22 mackrel, 1 triggerfish, 941 bass released

Aug. 17 – 10 boats, 244 anglers: 8 yellowfin tuna, 25 dorado, 6 skipjack tuna, 105 calico bass, 50 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 4 sheephead, 17 bonito, 723 bass released