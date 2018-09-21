Dana Wharf Fish Count: Dorado Hit A High as Bass Come Down

By Zach Cavanagh

Dorado fishing hit a high point last week for Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said last week the fleet experienced the best single day of dorado fishing that he’s seen locally in a long time, if not ever.

Woolley’s 5-5 charter had to end its fishing early because they no more space to put any more fish on the boat after a rush of dorado. The Sum Fun pulled in 93 dorado on the day, and the boat from Oceanside that followed up on that patch of kelp also grabbed its fair share, according to Woolley.

The Boardroom hit the limits for its anglers, and the Helena took in a haul of 50 fish as well on the day. According to Woolley, the numbers slowed down for the rest of the week, but those “slower” numbers were really just normal numbers that fell from that high day. Flylined sardines and mackerel were the bait of choice, and lighter lines grabbed the bites.

While the dorado had shot up, the summer of bass seems to be at a close. Woolley said that’s the usual case after the bass have finished their spawn. There are still some being caught, but not nearly in the droves seen earlier in the season.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Sept. 19 – 5 boats, 111 anglers: 9 Yellowtail, 59 Skipjack, 41 Calico Bass, 1 Sheephead, 10 Rockfish, 10 Vermillion Rockfish, 98 Bonito

Sept. 18 – 5 boats, 129 anglers: 3 yellowfin, 10 dorado, 6 yellowtail, 17 skipjack, 70 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 6 sheephead, 52 whitefish, 12 rockfish, 70 vermillion rockfish, 32 boccacio, 3 treefish, 4 blueperch, 59 bass released

Sept. 17 – 4 boats, 177 anglers: 1 yellowtail, 14 calico bass, 23 sand bass, 5 sheephead, 11 whitefish, 20 rockfish, 53 vermilion rockfish, 17 boccacio, 2 bonito, 168 bass released

Sept. 16 – 6 boats, 218 anglers: 1 yellowtail, 1 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 5 sheephead, 12 whitefish, 10 rockfish, 10 vermillion rockfish, 3 boccacio, 3 bonito, 1 blacksmith perch, 1 swell shark, 1 blue perch, 210 bass released

Sept. 15 – 7 boats, 256 anglers: 99 calico bass, 10 sand bass, 13 sheephead, 20 whitefish, 16 rockfish, 10 vermilion rockfish, 6 boccacio, 1 barracuda, 3 bonito, 3 blue perch, 384 bass released

Sept. 14 – 10 boats, 248 anglers: 3 dorado, 1 skipjack tuna, 25 calico bass, 9 sand bass, 2 sheephead, 2 whitefish, 20 rockfish, 30 vermilion rockfish, 20 boccacio, 8 bonito, 260 bass released