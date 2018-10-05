By Zach Cavanagh

The water temperature is starting to fall, but fishing is still on the rise at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the shift from summer to fall was evident with water temperatures down to 67-69 degrees. However, the fleet continued to see good fishing, including a great week for bonito.

Anglers used multiple techniques and setups, but they were all working on the schools of bonito. The bonito were coming in at four to eight pounds with live bait getting the best bites. Skipjack was also a big find on the bonito trips.

The cooler water brought in some sheephead catches along with rockfish and fair bass fishing, Woolley said.

The all-day and overnight trips had shots at yellowtail and bluefin along with the bonito the other trips were grabbing.

Here are the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Oct. 3 – 5 boats, 87 anglers: 10 bluefin tuna, 1 lingcod, 20 calico bass, 4 sheephead, 29 whitefish, 331 rockfish, 145 vermillion rockfish, 32 bocaccio, 45 bass released

Oct. 2 – 2 boats, 46 anglers: 1 halibut, 48 vermillion rockfish, 81 rockfish, 1 calico bass, 1 sand bass, 1 sheephead, 1 white fish, 25 bass released

Oct. 1 – 4 boats, 83 anglers: 2 halibut, 4 bonito, 4 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 1 sheephead, 4 whitefish, 7 rock fish, 155 vermillion rockfish, 161 bass released

Sept. 30 – 10 boats, 232 anglers: 1 yellowfin tuna, 3 ling cod, 68 calico bass, 5 sand bass, 15 sheephead, 75 whitefish, 277 rockfish, 181 vermillion rockfish, 47 bocaccio, 7 barracuda, 2 bonito, 4 blue perch, 50 sand dabs, 214 bass released

Sept. 29 – 12 boats, 293 anglers: 52 skipjack tuna, 41 calico bass, 23 sand bass, 9 sheephead, 12 whitefish, 30 vermillion rockfish, 3 barracuda, 34 bonito, 15 blue perch, 1 triggerfish, 1 mako shark released, 525 bass released

Sept. 28 – 6 boats, 137 anglers: 3 bluefin tuna, 1 skipjack tuna, 5 yellowtail, 417 bonito, 6 sand bass, 11 sheephead, 31 whitefish, 33 rockfish, 40 bass released

Sept. 27 – 3 boats, 57 anglers: 121 bonito, 30 bocaccio, 40 vermillion rockfish, 120 rockfish, 19 whitefish, 4 sheephead, 2 sand bass, 1 Calico Bass