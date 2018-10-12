By Zach Cavanagh

As fall continues to set in, the fishing focus turns toward the coast at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the offshore efforts have come to an end for now as the fall weather starts to roll in.

Along the coast, the three-quarter day trips have continued to see good amounts of bonito. The bonito are all coming in at the same grade at around five to eight pounds. Woolley said that the bass fishing has been tricky so the bonito have been a good haul for the fall transition.

Woolley said that, while tricky, the right current and clean water in some kelp have been good for fall bass fishing. Live bait has pulled in some good calico bass. There’s also been a steady stream of rockfish, coppers and bocaccio coming in on live bait.

Out at Catalina and San Clemente Islands, the Fury has reeled in some nice yellowfin and bluefin tuna, as well as bass, bonito and whitefish.

The famous halibut derby begins on Nov. 1.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Oct. 10 – 3 boats, 98 anglers: 6 bluefin tuna, 1 yellowfin tuna, 220 bonito, 2 lingcod, 4 calico bass, 2 sheephead, 26 white fish, 102 rockfish, 130 vermillion rockfish, 26 boccacio, 10 sand dabs, 41 bass released

Oct. 9 – 3 boats, 113 anglers: 29 bluefin tuna, 1 yellowfin tuna, 147 bonito, 11 calico bass, 5 sand bass, 75 rockfish, 105 bass released

Oct. 8 – 3 boats, 74 anglers: 370 bonito, 6 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 74 bass released

Oct. 7 – 5 boats, 145 anglers: 414 bonito, 12 yellowtail, 2 ling cod, 7 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 6 sheephead, 27 whitefish, 180 rockfish, 20 vermillion rockfish, 34 bass released

Oct. 6 – 8 boats, 194 anglers: 233 bonito, 231 vermillion rockfish, 25 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 2 sheephead, 1 whitefish, 30 rockfish, 2 boccacio, 3 barracuda, 1 blacksmith perch, 157 bass released

Oct. 5 – 5 boats, 105 anglers: 24 calico bass, 11 sand bass, 7 sheephead, 87 whitefish, 16 rockfish, 195 vermilion rockfish, 12 boccacio, 2 bonito, 172 bass released