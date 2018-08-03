Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

Even with early-week swells and wind last week, the water rebounded, and the strong summer of bass fishing continued at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the swells and wind sharply lowered the water temperature on Monday, July 23 and also tore through some local kelp lines. However, the temperatures got back up to a solid 72-73 degrees for the rest of the week.

Bass fishing has still been the star attraction this summer. Woolley said the calico bass have been on the best sardine bait. Rubber lures and artificial bait are still seeing plenty of action as well.

The captain said there is still a little yellowtail to the south, but offshore fishing still hasn’t come around for them yet. Some fish are filtering up, even a little dorado, but not enough fish to make a day of it.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing:

Aug. 1 – 10 boats, 245 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 1 halibut, 5 barracuda, 231 calico bass, 15 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 8 sheephead, 4 white fish, 4 bonito, 31 blue perch, 3 opaleve, 1036 bass released

July 31 – 7 boats, 238 anglers: 4 blue fin tuna, 2 dorado, 13 yellowtail, 3 halibut, 140 calico bass, 35 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 4 sheephead, 2 rockfish, 729 bass released, 3 halibut released

July 30 – 5 boats, 211 anglers: 134 calico bass, 14 sand bass, 3 whitefish, 1 rockfish, 589 bass released

July 29 – 11 boats, 347 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 279 calico bass, 38 sand bass, 5 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 82 whitefish, 24 rockfish, 7 barracuda, 18 bonito, 3 halibut, 40 blue perch, 995 bass released

July 28 – 12 boats, 367 anglers: 1 yellowtail, 278 calico bass, 24 calico bass, 1 sculpin, 3 sheephead, 1 rockfish, 2 barracuda, 3 bonito, 1 halibut, 15 blue perch, 1338 bass released

July 27 – 8 boats, 221 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 305 calico bass, 16 sand bass, 10 sheephead, 7 whitefish, 8 barracuda, 10 blue perch, 694 bass released

July 26 – 8 boats, 288 anglers: 6 yellowtail, 253 calico bass, 21 sand bass, 40 sheephead, 15 whitefish, 6 rockfish, 1 barracuda, 13 blue perch, 752 bass released