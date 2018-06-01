SPORTS & OUTDOORS, Sports Headlines

Dana Wharf Fish Count: Bass Rise to the Surface

 

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

As weather conditions remain unchanged, it the surface bass fishing that has stood out at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the half-day trips have been fishing the kelp lines and getting decent surface action before the winds would show up. However, a string of good conditions and water temperatures made for healthy hauls of calico bass over the course of the week.

The three-quarter day trips have seen similar bass conditions and split time with rockfish. Woolley said they’ve received a good load of anchovy that will help out deep and with bass fishing among the kelp.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf:

May 30 – 4 boats, 98 anglers: 22 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 39 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 4 whitefish, 63 rockfish, 15 vermillion rockfish, 25 sand dab, 167 bass released

May 29 – 2 boats, 71 anglers: 19 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 20 rockfish, 105 bass released

May 28 – 6 boats, 226 anglers: 31 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 5 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 25 whitefish, 196 rockfish, 1 vermillion rockfish, 5 treefish, 2 trigger fish, 1 lingcod, 10 blue perch, 174 bass released, 2 treefish released, 5 sculpin released, 3 barracuda released

May 27 – 7 boats, 251 anglers: 23 calico bass, 6 sand bass, 17 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 5 whitefish, 50 rockfish, 27 vermillion rockfish, 16 boccacio, 30 sand dab, 341 bass released, 125 mackerel released, 3 sculpin released

May 26 – 6 boats, 191 anglers: 24 calico bass, 25 sculpin, 10 sheephead, 145 whitefish, 117 rockfish, 19 mackerel, 2 blue perch, 50 sand dab, 158 bass released, 29 barracuda released, 80 mackerel released, 1 sheephead released, 3 sculpin released

May 25 – 4 boats, 87 anglers: 36 calico bass, 2 whitefish, 40 rockfish, 74 bass released, 12 barracuda released

May 24 – 2 boats, 57 anglers: 24 calico bass, 8 sculpin, 1 sheephead, 6 whitefish, 48 rockfish, 18 vermillion rockfish, 45 boccacio, 125 bass released

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>