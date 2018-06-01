Dana Wharf Fish Count: Bass Rise to the Surface

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

As weather conditions remain unchanged, it the surface bass fishing that has stood out at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the half-day trips have been fishing the kelp lines and getting decent surface action before the winds would show up. However, a string of good conditions and water temperatures made for healthy hauls of calico bass over the course of the week.

The three-quarter day trips have seen similar bass conditions and split time with rockfish. Woolley said they’ve received a good load of anchovy that will help out deep and with bass fishing among the kelp.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf:

May 30 – 4 boats, 98 anglers: 22 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 39 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 4 whitefish, 63 rockfish, 15 vermillion rockfish, 25 sand dab, 167 bass released

May 29 – 2 boats, 71 anglers: 19 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 20 rockfish, 105 bass released

May 28 – 6 boats, 226 anglers: 31 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 5 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 25 whitefish, 196 rockfish, 1 vermillion rockfish, 5 treefish, 2 trigger fish, 1 lingcod, 10 blue perch, 174 bass released, 2 treefish released, 5 sculpin released, 3 barracuda released

May 27 – 7 boats, 251 anglers: 23 calico bass, 6 sand bass, 17 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 5 whitefish, 50 rockfish, 27 vermillion rockfish, 16 boccacio, 30 sand dab, 341 bass released, 125 mackerel released, 3 sculpin released

May 26 – 6 boats, 191 anglers: 24 calico bass, 25 sculpin, 10 sheephead, 145 whitefish, 117 rockfish, 19 mackerel, 2 blue perch, 50 sand dab, 158 bass released, 29 barracuda released, 80 mackerel released, 1 sheephead released, 3 sculpin released

May 25 – 4 boats, 87 anglers: 36 calico bass, 2 whitefish, 40 rockfish, 74 bass released, 12 barracuda released

May 24 – 2 boats, 57 anglers: 24 calico bass, 8 sculpin, 1 sheephead, 6 whitefish, 48 rockfish, 18 vermillion rockfish, 45 boccacio, 125 bass released