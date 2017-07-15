Dana Wharf Fish Count: Bass is the name of the game

Dana Point Times

In his weekly fishing report, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching captain Brian Woolley thanked the recent heat wave for producing consistently great bass fishing off the coast.

As the heat rose, so did the water temperature. But not only did the water get warmer, it stayed consistently within the 69- to 72-degree range, which Woolley says are ideal conditions for catching bass.

Here is the most recent fish count out of Dana Wharf:

7/13—7 boats; 253 anglers: 93 calico bass, 14 vermillion rockfish, 9 white fish, 7 sand bass, 6 rockfish, 6 sheephead, 5 copper rockfish, 4 blue perch, 2 barracuda, 1 yellowtail, 1 bonito, 1 halibut.

7/12—8 boats; 231 anglers: 131 calico bass, 30 vermillion rockfish, 15 barracuda, 12 bonito, 11 yellowtail, 10 sand bass, 10 blue perch, 2 rockfish, 2 sheephead.

7/11—6 boats; 227 anglers: 135 calico bass, 68 yellowtail, 49 white fish, 26 bonito, 13 sand bass, 12 sheephead, 3 rockfish, 1 sculpin, 1 barracuda, 1 blue perch.

7/10—8 boats; 264 anglers: 177 calico bass, 31 sand bass, 28 bonito, 26 yellowtail, 11 blue perch, 6 sheephead, 5 sculpin, 4 white fish, 2 white sea bass.

7/9—9 boats; 241 anglers: 169 rockfish, 139 calico bass, 102 white fish, 38 mackerel, 28 bonito, 22 sand bass, 21 yellowtail,14 barracuda, 8 sheephead, 3 blue perch, 1 ling cod.

7/8—8 boats; 265 anglers: 124 calico bass, 36 barracuda, 12 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 2 rockfish, 1 yellowtail.