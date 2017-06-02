Dana Wharf Fish Count: Bass Fishing Heating Up

Dana Point Times

As water temperatures dropped over the last week, the Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching boats have seen a mixed bag of fish being pulled up from a variety of depths.

In his weekly report, Capt. Brian Wooley described how, on the surface, calico bass have been plentiful. Out in the deeper waters, and near San Clemente Island, rockfish, sheephead and the occasional yellowtail have been caught.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf:

6/1—3 boats; 94 anglers: 39 calico bass, 25 sand bass, 15 sculpin, 6 rockfish.

5/31—3 boats; 94 anglers: 90 rockfish, 46 calico bass, 45 vermillion rockfish, 27 sand bass, 5 whitefish, 3 sheephead.

5/30—3 boats; 105 anglers: 37 calico bass, 31 barracuda, 14 mackerel, 4 sand bass, 2 rockfish, 1 whitefish.

5/29—5 boats; 171 anglers: 61 calico bass, 49 bonito, 40 whitefish, 26 rockfish, 21 vermillion rockfish, 20 sheephead, 19 boccacio, 8 sculpin, 6 sand bass, 3 opal eye, 1 blue perch, 1 yellowtail.

5/28—4 boats; 191 anglers: 80 blue perch, 58 calico bass, 58 whitefish, 52 rockfish, 26 bonito, 16 yellowtail, 13 sheephead, 5 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 1 halibut, 1 opal eye.

5/27—6 boats; 147 anglers: 270 sand dab, 209 rockfish, 53 vermillion rockfish, 51 calico bass, 45 whitefish, 24 bonito, 19 boccacio, 9 sheephead, 8 sculpin, 4 blue perch, 3 sand bass, yellowtail, 2 ling cod.