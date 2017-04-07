Dana Wharf Crowns Halibut Derby Champion

Dana Point Times

After four months of fishing, the Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching’s annual Halibut Derby came to a close on March 31.

The annual contest is open to anglers who catch halibut during the season, and whoever catches the biggest one wins the grand prize payout.

This year David Mendez’s 32-pound halibut topped the scales. Mendez caught the fish in November, and his prize catch weighed nine pounds more than the next biggest fish. Mendez took home $1,500 for his catch.

Janice Krause, Jeff Randall, Steve Snieder and Joshua Smith finished inside the top-5 for the deryby and also took home cash prizes.