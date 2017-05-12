Dana Point Yacht Club Shines at Newport to Ensenada Race

Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Yacht Club had a stellar showing at the annual Newport to Ensenada Race on April 28. The race is a 125-nautical-mile journey from Newport Beach to Mexico.

The local club had 18 boats in the field and won several of the event’s most prestigious trophies.

The club won the perpetual trophy for most entries (18), most first-place finishes (nine) and most overall trophies (11).

Dana Point Yacht Club vessels that claimed first-place trophies in their class included: Timeshaver, Yippee Kai Yay, Gray Goose, Bon Vivant, Freedom, Paramethia and Soul Mate. Second- and third-place winners included Warrior and Cabernet Sky.

The club raised money to donate to several Mexican charities, including El Sauzal Orphange, Casa Hogar del Anciano de Ensenada, a senior home and infant clinic, and Hospital General de Ensenada.