Following the conclusion of the 25th annual Richard Henry Dana Charity Regatta in late September, the Dana Point Yacht Club presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley with a check for $46,896.47 as the beneficiary for this year’s race.

The two-day yacht race seeks to support local charitable organizations each year, raising more than $1 million for donations to local charities over the past 25 years.

Reflecting on this year’s regatta theme of “Setting a Course for Great Futures,” the yacht club noted that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley was chosen as the beneficiary because of their work to help more than 1,800 area youth to “reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.”

The regatta weekend in September featured a sponsor’s reception, cornhole tournament, and culminated with a dinner party featuring a live and silent auction on Saturday and juniors race on Sunday.

“We had tremendous business and community support for this year’s Richard Henry Charity Regatta,” James Lenthall, commodore at Dana Point Yacht Club, said in a media release.

“This event is just one example of how the Dana Point Yacht Club serves not just the local boating community, but also the Dana Point Harbor and community as a whole,” Lenthall continued. “Our goal is to continue to demonstrate leadership and contribute to the exciting future of our wonderful harbor.”

For more information about the Dana Point Yacht CLub, visit dpyc.org or contact Sue Ward at rc@dpyc.org. For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, visit bgccapo.com or email Nicole Watson at nwatson@bgccapo.com.