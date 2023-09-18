Looking to spruce up the 1950s-era community house on San Juan Avenue, the Dana Point Woman’s Club (DPWC) overhauled the historic meeting space in the Lantern District.

Lori Rosskopf of Rosskopf Design Studio donated all the labor needed to replace the dark carpeting, level and prepare the surface and install new vinyl plank flooring and baseboards.

The nonprofit celebrated the renovations at its Sept. 7 general meeting, with Community House Director Jody Hughes presenting Rosskopf, a new member of DPWC, with a gift on behalf of the Woman’s Club.

“Lori’s gift gave Community House a whole new look,” Hughes said in a media release. “We are enormously grateful and are already seeing the benefits of this modernization as local residents are renting our space more often for small weddings and quinceañeras, celebrations of life, birthdays and meetings.”

Proceeds from meeting and event rentals at the Community House help the nonprofit maintain the building and fund its philanthropic contributions, the organization said in a media release.

The renovations come shortly after the Woman’s Club legally unified with the Community House after a decades-long partnership. The DPWC has used the clubhouse as its meeting space since 1971.

The DPWC meets on the first Thursday of each month from September through June at the clubhouse.

More information on venue rentals, DPWC meetings or philanthropic programs can be found at danapointwomansclub.org or by emailing communityhousedp@gmail.com.