The Dana Point Women’s Club will hold its annual fashion show and scholarship fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Talega Golf Club in San Clemente from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

There will be a luncheon, vendors, raffles and a silent auction. The proceeds will benefit local charities and provide scholarships for Dana Hills High School seniors.

Tickets are $60 in advance and can be paid for by check or credit card. Checks can be mailed to the Dana Point Women’s Club at PO Box 205, Dana Point, 92629.

For more information, call or text 949.426.0605 or email dpwc.oc@gmail.com.