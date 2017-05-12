EYE ON DP, News Bites

Dana Point Woman Publishes Work to Inspire Others

Karen Lewman, a Dana Point woman, poses with her book Take a Moment, Inspirational Darts to the Heart, which she hopes inspires others. Photo: Courtesy

A Dana Point woman aims to inspire, uplift and give hope to others with her book, Take a Moment, Inspirational Darts to the Heart.

Karen Lewman, a Monarch Beach author, said she published the work to inspire to those who are going through a challenging time.

The book includes photographs, quotes and affirmations to inspire others.

“During my cancer recovery almost 12 years ago, I so looked forward to my daily notes from my husband to keep me in a positive frame of mind so I could completely heal,” Lewman said.

The book is available as a paperback and an e-book. For more information, visit www.bookstore.balboapress.com and search for Karen Marie Lewman.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>