Dana Point Woman Publishes Work to Inspire Others

A Dana Point woman aims to inspire, uplift and give hope to others with her book, Take a Moment, Inspirational Darts to the Heart.

Karen Lewman, a Monarch Beach author, said she published the work to inspire to those who are going through a challenging time.

The book includes photographs, quotes and affirmations to inspire others.

“During my cancer recovery almost 12 years ago, I so looked forward to my daily notes from my husband to keep me in a positive frame of mind so I could completely heal,” Lewman said.

The book is available as a paperback and an e-book. For more information, visit www.bookstore.balboapress.com and search for Karen Marie Lewman.