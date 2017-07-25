A Dana Point woman will be one of six women to be recognized by the Girl Scouts of Orange County during their 2017 Celebrate Leadership event in November.

Susan B. Parks, the CEO of Orange County United Way, will be recognized for being a female trailblazer and is a Girl Scout alumna.

According to a press release, the women show what it means to be a G.I.R.L (Go-getter, innovator, risk-taker and leader).

The event will be on Nov. 10 at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

“I am deeply honored to announce this year’s roster of extraordinary honorees,” shared Nancy Nygren, CEO of Girl Scouts of Orange County. “They embody the very essence of Girl Scouts’ mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place and are outstanding role models to our next generation of female leadership.”

The event will host more than 400 of Orange County’s community and business leaders for an evening of inspiration, dinner, auctions and surprises. Funds raised will support leadership development programs for almost 21,000 Orange County Girl Scouts and more than 10,000 Girl Scout volunteers, according to the statement.