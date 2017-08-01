By Allison Jarrell

A Dana Point woman and a man from Laguna Niguel are scheduled to be arraigned today for operating stolen laser machines without a license at their medical spa in Laguna Niguel, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Mathew Louis Finnes, 32, of Laguna Niguel, and Snezhana Semenov, 29, of Dana Point, were charged on June 27 with two felony counts of receiving stolen property and unauthorized practice of medicine.

“At the time of the crime, Semenov owned and operated New Way Beauty, a medical spa in Laguna Niguel that offered various laser hair removal and facial skin treatments,” officials said. “The defendants are accused of presenting themselves as nurses and performing laser treatments without working under a licensed physician, or having a registered nurse present, as required by law.”

Early in the morning on March 27, a burglar broke into a laser treatment facility in San Juan Capistrano and stole three laser machines worth $120,000, according to authorities. The owner of the burglarized business reported the theft to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which investigated this case.

In May, Semenov allegedly ordered new attachments for one of the stolen laser machines. The manufacturer of the laser machine used the serial number to locate the device at New Way Beauty.

Undercover OCSD detectives made appointments and confirmed that the stolen machines were in an exam room. In addition, Semenov is accused of illegally diagnosing an undercover detective with a skin condition and recommending a laser treatment, all without a medical license.

On May 25, police arrested Semenov at New Way Beauty. Finnes was arrested at his home later that day.

Finnes and Semenov face a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in state prison.

The arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Harbor Justice Center, Department H-7, in Newport Beach.