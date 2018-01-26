Dana Point Weekly Community Calendar Jan. 26- Feb. 2

*EDITORS NOTE: In the Jan. 26, 2018 edition of the Dana Point Times, the Homeless Task Force meeting was incorrectly printed. The meeting will be from 3-5 p.m., as listed below, at the OC Sailing and Event Center. 34451 Ensenada Place.

Saturday, January 27

Farmers’ Market

9 a.m. There will be fresh produce and treats for sale at the farmers’ market. La Plaza Park. 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point. 949.279.3122.

Friends of the Dana Point Headlands Children’s Program

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Every fourth Saturday, the Friends of the Dana Point Headlands hold their monthly children’s program at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Program. The program is designed to teach kids about the natural world around the Dana Point Headlands conservation area and introduce them to the flora and fauna around the preserve. 34558 Scenic Dr. 949.248.3527. www.fodph.org.

Monday, January 29

Homeless Task Force Meeting

3-5 p.m. In an attempt to accommodate increasing public attendance, the Dana Point Homeless Task Force will meet at the OC Sailing and Event Center. 34451 Ensenada Place. www.danapoint.org.

Wednesday, January 31

Strategic Planning Workshop

8:30 a.m. The Dana Point City Council has a Strategic Planning Workshop discuss updating the 2005 “Bridges to Tomorrow” – A Strategic Plan for the City of Dana Point at the Ocean Institute (Samueli Hall). 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.

Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club

7 a.m. Every Wednesday, the Rotary Club welcomes anyone interested in making a difference in the local community and ever changing world to join them in their weekly meeting. Doors and breakfast begin at 7:00 a.m., with a program from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. www.monarchbeachsunriserotary.org.