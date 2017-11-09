Dana Point VFW Post 9934 to Host Veterans Day Event at Strands Memorial on Nov. 11

By Daniel Ritz

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the City of Dana Point and Veterans of Foreign War Post 9934 are hosting a Veterans Day service at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Strands Vista Park.

This year’s Veterans Day service will be led by master of ceremonies Commander William Manes (Ret.). After an advance of the colors by the Marine Aircraft Group 39 Headquarters Company Color Guard of Camp Pendleton, the program will include the singing of the national anthem by the Dana Hills High School Choir, presentations by Dana Point VFW Post 9934 Commander Wayne Yost, Mayor Debra Lewis and keynote speaker Master Sgt. Mario Aquero of Marine Aircraft Group 39.

The VFW Post 9934 will be conducting its annual buddy poppy fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11, after the memorial ceremony at Strands Beach and all day Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Trader Joe’s located at 26541 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo.