Dana Point VFW Post 9934 and City Honor First Responders of the Year

By Daniel Ritz, Dana Point Times

Before the City Council meeting on Feb. 20, Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9934 and the City of Dana Point recognized local first responders for their efforts as they handed out firefighter, emergency medical technician (EMT) and law enforcement officers of the year awards.

VFW Post 9934 Post Commander Wayne Yost announced Fire Battalion Chief Cliff Bramlette (Ret.) as Firefighter of the Year by both the City of Dana Point, local VFW post 9934 as well as VFW District 2, which includes most of Orange County and parts of San Bernardino County. Reserve Firefighter Robert Martinez from Dana Point Station 7 was recognized as EMT of the Year.

Investigator Dwayne Chappell was recognized as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Along with being recognized locally by VFW Post 9934, VFW District 2, and the City of Dana Point, Chappell was also recognized by the VFW for being the State of California Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Dana Point VFW Post 9934 will be holding their Flag Retirement Ceremony at Capistrano Beach Park on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. www.vfwpost9934.org.

