Dana Point VFW Celebrates Member’s 101st Birthday

Members of the Dana Point VFW Post 9934 celebrated one of their own during a 101st birthday party recently.

John “Norm” Reed, a WWII Navy veteran, celebrated his 101st birthday on July 5. The event was hosted by Robin Trexler and Tameraa Berg.

The event was held at the Sea Country Senior and Community Center. The VFW Post’s Colorguard led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and the group sang “America the Beautiful.”

Reed served in the South Pacific including Guadalcanal, Tarawa and Iwa Jima. His job included overseeing construction and operations.

VFW members said there were 80 people in attendance.