EYE ON DP, News Bites

Dana Point Turkey Trot Registration Opened

Registration for the 40th annual Dana Point Turkey Trot is officially open.

The Thanksgiving Day event features a 10K, a 5K and a Kids Gobble Wobble.

Early bird pricing will be available until Sept. 30.

Currently, the 5K registration is $37, the 10K individual is $42, the combination of the 5K and the 10K is $52, the Kids Gobble Wobble is $17 and to be a virtual runner is $32.

Turkey Trot will be on Thursday, Nov. 23 beginning at 6 a.m.

More information can be found at www.turkeytrot.com.

