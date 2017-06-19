Dana Point Turkey Trot Registration Opened

Registration for the 40th annual Dana Point Turkey Trot is officially open.
The Thanksgiving Day event features a 10K, a 5K and a Kids Gobble Wobble.
Early bird pricing will be available until Sept. 30.
Currently, the 5K registration is $37, the 10K individual is $42, the combination of the 5K and the 10K is $52, the Kids Gobble Wobble is $17 and to be a virtual runner is $32.
Turkey Trot will be on Thursday, Nov. 23 beginning at 6 a.m.
More information can be found at www.turkeytrot.com.
