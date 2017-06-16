Dana Point Trolleys Roll Back into City for Summer

By Kristina Pritchett

Last weekend the blue, white and orange open-air trolleys returned to the city for the summer.

To celebrate their return, the third annual Dana Point Trolley Hop invited residents to grab a mug and visit the city’s restaurants.

“The third annual Trolley Hop was our most successful one to date,” said Cindy Monroe, owner of Luxe Restaurant & Martini Bar. “We sold 350 mugs.”

Monroe is one of the business owners who organized the Trolley Hop. She said her restaurant was busy and each business had a different vibe.

“Hopefully next year will be even bigger! I got a lot of really good feedback from patrons on the new extended trolley route,” Monroe said. “Overall it was a really great day.”

This year, the city added six stops to the route, which allows riders to connect to Laguna Beach and San Juan Capistrano.

According to city officials, the trolley had 1,888 passengers over the weekend and the harbor shuttle had 441 passengers. Both are increases from 2016’s numbers.

The trolleys will be around until Labor Day. For a map and more information, click here.